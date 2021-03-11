A ceremony was held before the Laurens Commission of Public Works began their March meeting by swearing-in the two commissioners who were re-elected last week. City Clerk Leslie Mattison gave the oath office for Ulysses Cunningham and Gerald Abercrombie.
General Manager John Young conducted election of officers. Commissioner Parker Moore was re-elected as Chair of the Commission. Brenda Holland Curry was re-elected as Vice-Chair.
Young also introduced a new goal for 2021. The goal is to reduce the loss of natural gas.
CPW can lose natural gas through various ways. The increase in newer plastic natural gas lines that replaced old metal pipes over the past eight to ten years has helped reduce natural gas loss.
The goal is to lose no more than 2.5% of natural gas during the year. Young called the 2.5% the industry standard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.