Recently, there have been many reports on local and national media outlets regarding the price of natural gas. There are many reasons for this.
Natural gas prices are a function of supply and demand. Increases in natural gas supply generally result in lower natural gas prices and decreases in supply tends to lead to higher prices. The more demand for natural gas, the higher the price and a decrease in demand, results in a lower price.
The Laurens CPW and their customers have enjoyed historically low natural gas prices for the past 10 years because of increased supply of gas.
However, over the last several months, the supply for natural gas has gone down and the demand has gone up.
The interruption of natural gas supplies in the UK, Europe and Asia has significantly increased the demand for natural gas in these areas and put a strain on US natural gas supply, the world’s largest supplier. Soaring high pricing for natural gas in the UK, Europe and Asia has increased the US’s sale of natural gas to these areas by 42% which leaves less for use in the US.
Today, the U.S. is producing less natural gas due to pressure from the current administration over environmental issues and the use of public lands has been curtailed greatly. The increase in costs for natural gas production are being affected by the increased salaries and pay rates for workers in addition to increases in the prices for steel, sand and chemicals used in fracking for natural gas.
There are basically two components that make up CPW customer’s bills. The wholesale cost of natural gas plus interstate pipeline costs to deliver the natural gas from the well head and the distribution costs or what the CPW charges to deliver it to a home or business.
There have been no increases in the distribution cost (what the CPW charges to operate and maintain its pipelines) since 2016 and there are currently no plans to increase this component of the customer’s bill.
However, the CPW has been taking steps to minimize increases to natural gas prices. CPW has entered into a procurement agreement for 1/3 of their anticipated supply needs for the next 28 years that locks in discounted pricing resulting in over $70,000 savings during the past 12 months.
CPW has replaced miles of old steel gas pipe, some as much as 70 years old, during the past several years which have reduced leaks, saving approximately $825,000 every year (at today’s prices).
CPW has worked with suppliers to adjust delivery charges, saving over $125,000 every year and they have modified their natural gas purchasing processes, resulting in savings of over $100,000 every year.
To help customers understand what they can do to control their natural gas usage, CPW asks that they:
• Weatherize their homes and apartments – ensure sufficient insulation levels in the attic, ductwork, walls, and floors and weatherstrip windows and doors.
• Have your HVAC system inspected and tuned once a year.
• Be aware of thermostat settings and their effect on your bill – for every degree higher than the recommended 68-degree setting, the heating bill will go up 3-5%.
• Consider programmable thermostats and have them turned down during the time of the day no one is home.
• Minimize space heater use.
• Close off unused rooms.
• Open your window shades, curtains, or blinds to let the sun in during the day.
• Enroll in the CPW balanced pay plan.
