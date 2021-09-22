At September’s Laurens CPW commissioner's meeting, new commissioner Tomeka Craig was sworn in. Craig will fill the vacancy of Brenda Curry, who passed away last month.
The commissioners also needed to fill the vice-chair role that Curry was voted into. Commissioner Jeff Thompson was nominated by Commissioner Ulysses Cunningham. Commissioner Gerald Abercrombie seconded the nomination. After the unanimous vote, Thompson will serve as the vice-chair.
The commission also unanimously approved Resolution 21-05. This resolution accepted the bid by Love Bailey & Associates, LLC for finical audit services and authorizing General Manager John Young to execute associated documents. Love Bailey & Associate's bid was $18,500 per year for the next three years.
