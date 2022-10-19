A Laurens Police Department officer was transported to Laurens County Hospital after being involved in a collision on Wednesday night after a short vehicle pursuit involving both county deputies and city police.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were in pursuit of a suspect that originated in the county. LPD officers assisted with the pursuit as the chase entered the city limits.
During the pursuit through the city, a collision occurred on South Harper Street involving the LPD officer. The chase continued down South Harper Street and ended with another collision that led to the suspect being apprehended.
According to the LPD, the suspect was uninjured in that collision.
