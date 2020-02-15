The victim of a Friday night fatal crash has been identified as 33-year-old Donald Lee Ruff of Greenwood.
According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Rodney Hartsell, Ruff died of multiple blunt-force trauma.
The accident occurred on S.C. 252 near Lamplight Drive, about five meals east of Ware Shoals, according to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The victim, driving a 2006 Acura sedan, was not seatbelted and died at the scene.
Ruff apparently drove off the right side of the highway, overcorrected, crossed back across the road and struck a tree off the left side. The incident occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m.
