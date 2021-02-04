One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 39 near Cross Hill around 7:45pm on Wednesday night.
Trooper Joe Hovis said that a 2001 Volkswagen was traveling south on Hwy. 39, when the driver ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to Hovis.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Julienne Marie Burgeson-Butkus, 55, of Cross Hill.
