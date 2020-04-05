Laurens residents Keith and Dianne Belsom came up with a creative idea to celebrate Easter while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Since COVID-19 has halted holiday services, the Belsoms are lighting up Laurens County with crosses to remember Jesus’ sacrifice and resurrection.
Inspired by the popular lighted Christmas trees that sprang up on front lawns across Laurens and became a beacon of unity, Keith Belsom built a five-foot tall wooden cross and wrapped it with white lights to display on his front lawn.
The couple created a public Facebook group, https://www.facebook.com/groups/2241777256131163/?epa=SEARCH_BOX, to spread the message. Forty-eight hours later, the group has gone viral with over 1,300 members and hundreds of homeowners across South Carolina posting pictures of their crosses.
“We’re completely amazed by the response from the community. We definitely didn’t expect it to take off so quickly," Dianne Belsom said. "While the response has mainly come from folks around Laurens County, we’ve also seen posts from group members sharing their crosses in Greenville, Pumpkintown, Pawleys Island, Belton, Fountain Inn, Enoree, and even as far away as Kentucky.”
The Belsoms hope to unite the community and beyond with the Easter display.
“In a time when many are struggling with isolation and loneliness; we hope that when people drive by the lighted crosses they feel like they are a part of something bigger,” said Keith Belsom. “We know that our country is strong, and the crosses are a reminder that Jesus, the Light of the World, is with us through every hardship.”
