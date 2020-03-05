Laurens County attorney A. “Sandy” Cruickshanks, IV has been elected to serve on the Government Law Section Council of the South Carolina Bar Association.
The Government Law Section promotes the objects of the South Carolina Bar and promotes the education and professional development of government law in the State of South Carolina. The Section provides current information and educational opportunities for its Section members.
The Section also works to improve the development of legislation pertaining to state and local governments and to simplify and improve the administrative and judicial procedures in the field of government law. Annually the Section contributes to the Children’s Fund and the Disabled Lawyers Fund of the S.C. Bar Foundation.
Cruickshanks previously served a 2-year term on the Government Law Section Council, as well as serving several years in leadership. He is a Past Chairperson of this Section. Earlier this year he was named President-Elect and Continuing Legal Education Chair of the Executive Council of the South Carolina Bar Association Senior Law Division.
Cruickshanks has served as the Laurens County attorney since 1993. He and his wife Rhonda reside in Clinton. The Cruickshanks have three children and nine grandchildren.
He received his undergraduate degree from Presbyterian College and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of South Carolina. Cruickshanks has been an active member of the South Carolina Bar since 1973.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.