During the recent South Carolina Bar Convention in Columbia, Laurens County attorney A. “Sandy” Cruickshanks, IV was elevated to serve as President-Elect and CLE (Continuing Legal Education) Chair of the Executive Council of the South Carolina Bar Association Senior Law Division.
Cruickshanks previously served two terms as a Region II representative on the Executive Council and one term as Secretary.
“We look forward to working alongside President (Carolyn C.) Matthews and are honored to serve the Executive Council as President-Elect of the Senior Law Division for the coming year,” Cruickshanks said. “Our division represents the largest and most diverse group of lawyers in South Carolina and many of our programs provide much needed benefits for the public.”
In coordination with the S.C. Bar Executive Director, this Division created an SLD (Senior Lawyers Division) Lawyers Assistance Program, which assists legal professionals in a confidential manner who are exhibiting cognitive decline and impairment. The SLD also arranges for members to be sworn in to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces in Washington, D.C., conducts statewide educational seminars, coordinates with local bar associations for the Law Day Essay Contest, and promotes participation in the Center for International Legal Studies. Additionally the Division upholds the honor of the profession of law and promotes collegiality among the members of the Bar.
Cruickshanks service with the South Carolina Bar Association includes terms as a member of the House of Delegates, President of the South Carolina County Attorneys Association, Chairman and Section Member of the South Carolina Bar Government Law Section as well as serving as President of the Laurens County Bar. He and his wife Rhonda reside in Clinton. They have three children and are the proud grandparents of nine grandchildren.
Cruickshanks received his B.S. degree from Presbyterian College and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of South Carolina. Cruickshanks has served as the Laurens County attorney since 1993 and has been an active member of the South Carolina Bar since 1973.
