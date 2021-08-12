Three were arrested and one is wanted after an attempt to steal wiring led to a PRTC outage near Enoree on Wednesday morning.
A Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the bridge on Highway 221 North in Enoree near the Spartanburg County line around 8:15am on Wednesday in reference to suspicious individuals. The deputy was able to locate three females and a male subject fled when approached.
Piedmont Rural Telephone Company employees arrived due to cables being damaged. Lines and wires had been cut, causing the system to malfunction. Items were observed that are commonly used in the removal of wiring and metal materials and items appearing to belong to an electric company were also observed.
Heather Nicole Ellason, of Woodruff, was arrested and charged with Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System, Possession of Controlled Substance x2, Contraband-Possession by Prisoner, Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals and Grand Larceny-$10,000 or more.
Nikki Lee Gerber Fields, of Fountain Inn, was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny-$10,000 or more and Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System.
Kelly Wynne Ball, of Enoree, was arrested and charged with Transportation or Possession of Stolen Nonferrous Metals and Possession of Controlled Substance x2.
William Joseph Godfrey, of Enoree, is wanted for Grand Larceny, $10,000 or more and Malicious Injury to Telephone or Electric Utility System.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Laurens County Dispatch (864) 984-2523 or you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers (864-68-CRIME).
