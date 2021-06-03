Dabs Davis, Work Based Learning Coordinator at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS), has been named the 2021 CTE Career Specialist of the Year for the state of South Carolina by the South Carolina Department of Education Office of Career and Technology Education.
This award recognizes a career specialist who promotes career and technology education programs and/or course offerings through awareness and exemplifies the value of CTE (Career & Technology Education) while delivering a high quality career development program serving career and technology students, faculty, and parents.
The career specialist promotes career discovery, actively engages and networks with business/industry stakeholders and provides academic connection with a structured work-based learning program providing each student the opportunity to experience the real world of work while connecting to workforce demand and/or post-secondary offerings.
Davis was named the region winner in mid May and was named the overall state winner on Friday, May 28.
“Mrs. Davis has been a real asset to Laurens District 55 High School since she started, and she has developed some innovative approaches to making students and parents aware of the benefits of Career and Technical Education,” said Nancy Coleman, director of Career and Technology Education LDHS. “Dabs is working constantly to make connections between employers, CTE opportunities at LDHS, and Dual Enrollment options with our postsecondary partners to ensure that we can continue to deepen and expand the opportunities that are available to our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.