For the sixth time, Denver Downs Farm, based in Anderson, SC, made the 10Best Readers' Choice Best Corn Mazes in the country and was voted 5th best. Denver Downs also made the Top 10 list in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was selected again this year, out of over 500 corn mazes in the U.S.
Denver Downs Farm, a family-owned and operated farm since 1869, is the only corn maze in South Carolina and just one of three mazes in the entire Southeast to make the coveted readers choice top 20 selection list.
“As a century-old family farm, it’s always an honor and thrill to see our hard work be nationally recognized,” said Catherine Garrison, Co-Owner of Denver Downs. “Our farm is not only such a special place for our own family through the four generations that have lived and worked here but also for the thousands of families we welcome every year who enjoy our farm, all the great activities we offer, and of course, our award-winning corn maze!”
Every year, Denver Downs chooses a theme for the corn maze and this year they are celebrating all things pumpkin and have designed the maze to look like a giant Jack-O-Lantern. While people do love to get lost in the 10-acre maze, Denver Downs is offering a cool tech feature where you can view a map on your phone and using GPS, see where you are and where to find clues to learn about pumpkins.
The farm is open for its fall season and continues through November 13.
“If you want to check off a corn maze on your fall bucket list, this is the one to do,” said Catherine Garrison. “We strive each year to provide more fun and even more memorable experiences for our guests at Denver Downs.”
The farm has also been featured in the October 2019 issue of Martha Stewart Living magazine, adding to the many accolades the farm has earned including a “best pumpkin patch” top spot in the state by Reader's Digest, Good Housekeeping and Southern Living Magazine.
In addition to 10-acre corn maze, farm animals, 35 fun barnyard activities (zipline, haybarn climb/swings, giant slide, human foosball, pig races, ropes course, and gem mining), and live music each weekend, Denver Downs will have over 90 tons of pumpkins this season and feature new activities, the double jumping pillows and Slide Mountain.
Hours of operation:
- September 24 through November 13
- Wednesdays & Thursdays: 10am-5pm
- Fridays & Saturdays: 10am-10pm (9pm in November)
- Sundays: 10am-6pm
- Also open Monday, Oct 17, 11am-5pm (Greenville schools out)
- Mon-Tues, Nov 7-8, 11am-5pm (local schools out)
- The Farm also hosts school field trips and corporate events.
