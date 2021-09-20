For the fourth year in a row and fifth time overall, Denver Downs Farm, based in Anderson, was voted the sixth best corn maze in the United States by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.
Denver Downs also made the Top 10 list in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020 and was selected again this year, out of over 500 corn mazes in the U.S.
Denver Downs Farm, a family-owned and operated farm since 1869, is the only corn maze in South Carolina and just one of two mazes in the entire Southeast to make the coveted readers choice award list.
“We are both thrilled and humbled to be selected among the hundreds of contenders for the top corn mazes in the country,” said Catherine Garrison, Co-Owner of Denver Downs. “As a family-owned generational farm, we take such joy in helping families make memories and spend quality time together and can’t wait to open the farm this season for them to come and enjoy the award-winning corn maze and all the other fun activities we have on the farm.”
Every year, Denver Downs chooses a theme for the corn maze and this year they are celebrating the Honey Bee with a “Bee Happy” theme. The 10-acre maze design includes a Bee, honey comb, and a sunflower with a Tiger Paw in the center (all owners of the farm are Clemson alumni). The farm opens for its fall season on Saturday, September 25th.
“If you want to check off a corn maze on your fall bucket list, this is the one to do,” said Ron Smith, Corn Maze Operations Manager at Denver Downs. “We strive each year to provide a safe, fun and even more memorable experiences for our guests at the farm. We have plenty of space for folks to spread out”
In addition to 10-acre corn maze, the 140 acre field has many farm animals, 35 fun barnyard activities (hayride, zipline, haybarn climb/swings, giant slide, giant rollers, jumping pillow), concessions, and a stage with live music each weekend, The Double D Gem Mine and Axe throwing are also available. Denver Downs will have over 90 tons of pumpkins and mums for decorating your home. 4,000 mums were planted at the farm this past summer. The Farm offers Pick Your Own Sunflowers and Zinnias and perfect fall photo opportunities.
The farm has live entertainment each weekend. Solo acoustic acts on the stage -Friday nights, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Most weekends in October will have full bands on Saturday nights with the schedule on the website. The Famous “Pigtuckey Pig Races” are on Friday nights, Saturdays, and Sundays. A new “Candy Cannon” will be fired late afternoon on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
Hours of operation:
- Saturday, September 25 through November 14
- Fridays and Saturdays 10am-10pm
- Sundays 1pm-6pm
- Wednesday and Thursdays 10am-5pm
- The Farm also hosts school field trips and corporate events.
