Award-winning Denver Downs Farm in Anderson will host their first Sunflower Festival during the last two weekends of June complete with 12 acres of sunflowers for picking and photographing plus local vendors, food options, and children’s activities.
“Our family has always loved sunflowers and what better way to show the love than to invite the public to enjoy them face-to-face on the farm,” said Catherine Garrison, co-owner of Denver Downs Farm. “We fully expect to see these beauties show up all over Instagram - they are that gorgeous.”
The Sunflower Festival at Denver Downs will happen June 19, 20, 26, and 27 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Guests will enjoy outdoor live music in the afternoons during the festival.
Guests are encouraged to cut the sunflowers and make bouquets in buckets to take home and photographers are welcome as well. Private sessions can be scheduled for times outside of public hours. Food options include hamburgers, shrimp and grits, chicken fingers, tacos, quesadillas, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and snow cones. Beverages offered on site are the famous Denver Downs lemonade and silo sangrias out of the giant silo in the middle of the farm.
“We are hoping that families, flower enthusiasts, photographers, and anyone else looking to enjoy these early summer beauties come out to the festival,” said Garrison. “We are including several exotic varieties of sunflowers that most people have never seen before.”
Children's activities will be open during the festival including the jumping pillow, zipline, slides, ball zone, ropes course, climbing wall, dodgeball, ga ga pit, and the Double D Gem Mine. Adorable farm animals will be ready for their photos to be taken including our mini goats, mini horses, and sheep. Dogs on leashes are permitted to attend.
Vendors and Photographers may complete the interest applications on the website. Tickets are $25/$17.50 person and include one stem or sunflower bloom plus all activities, live music, farm animals, and opportunities to get that perfect photo in the sunflower field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.