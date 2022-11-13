Hollywild Animal Preserve will host the 32nd Holiday Lights Safari from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit.
“It is a great opportunity to escape the noise of the world. Just come out and enjoy family time in a positive, family-friendly atmosphere,” Hollywild co-founder Lucia Meeks said. “It’s a great pause from the shopping and hectic nature of the holidays.”
Thousands of new lights, new displays, music, religious and secular themes, programmable lighting and new featured exhibits will illuminate the 100-acre preserve. A favorite adventure is driving through the Enchanted Deer Forest, in which animals roam and many approach vehicles to eat out of people’s hands. (There is an additional fee to enter the Deer Forest.)
The evening is crowned with a peaceful drive through the inspirational biblical area, including a life-size Nativity and Old and New Testament displays.
As you exit the Preserve, wave at Santa and Mrs. Claus, who have candy for the children. Don’t forget to hand your letter to Santa so he knows what to bring on Christmas.
“We always add new features and change things around, but this year we are excited to have professional animations and projections that really add a new dimension to the event,” Meeks said.
Visitors are encouraged to check for weather-related announcements on the Hollywild Facebook Page.
Proceeds directly benefit the hundreds of animals residing at Hollywild Animal Preserve, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization since 1999.
Admission
$10 per person for drive-through. Admission to the Enchanted Deer Forest is optional with an additional charge of $10 per vehicle (includes a bag of animal food).
Hours
Open daily 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, with extended hours on selected nights. (Visit www.hollywild.org for exact closing times each night.)
Location
2325 Hampton Road, Wellford, SC 29385
Three miles from Inman, S.C. Convenient to I-85 and I-26
Website: www.hollywild.org
Phone: (864) 472-2038
