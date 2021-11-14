After a successful Hollywild Drive Through campaign this summer, the animal preserve will be hosting Holiday Lights Safari once again in response to popular requests. This family-oriented event will offer an unforgettable opportunity for children and adults to share and embrace the Christmas spirit.
This year’s celebration is brighter than ever! Thousands of new lights, numerous new displays, music, religious and secular themes, programmable lighting and new featured exhibits will blanket the hundred-acre preserve. A special tribute to health care workers and first responders is sure to be a favorite of young and old alike.
A favorite adventure is driving through the Enchanted Deer Forest where animals roam and many approach vehicles to eat out of people’s hands. (There is an additional fee to enter the Deer Forest.) The evening is crowned with a peaceful drive through the inspirational biblical area including a life-sized Nativity and Old and New Testament displays.
As you exit the Preserve, wave at Santa and Mrs. Claus who have candy for the children. Don’t forget to hand your letter to Santa so he knows what to bring on Christmas.
Visitors are encouraged to share the event with out-of-town guests and are reminded to check for any weather-related announcements on facebook.com/HollywildAnimalPreserve
Proceeds from this event directly benefit the hundreds of animals residing at Hollywild Animal Preserve, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization since 1999.
Admission: $10 per person for drive-through. Admission to the Enchanted Deer Forest is optional with an additional charge of $10 per vehicle including a bag of animal food.
Hours: Open nightly November 19, 2021 to January 1, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with extended hours on selected nights. (Visit www.hollywild.org for exact closing times each night.)
Location: Three miles from Inman, SC - Convenient to I-85 and I-26 - 2325 Hampton Rd, Wellford, SC 29385 – www.hollywild.org - 864-472-2038 – email: hollywild@hollywild.org.
