I voted stickers

Filing ends at noon on Monday, August 17 for Laurens County non-partisan races in the November 3 general election.  

Four seats are open on the District 55 board of trustees, including seats 1, 3, 5 and 7. Four seats are also open on the District 56 board of trustees, including seats 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Other races include Soil and Water District Commission and Watershed Conservation Districts at Beaverdam/Warrior Creek, Duncan Creek and Rabon Creek.

Here is a candidate tracker for those that have already filed for open seats:

District 55Seat 1Todd Varner 
  Melvin Allen 
     
District 55 Seat 3Barbara Beeks 
  Neal Patterson 
     
District 55Seat 5Anthony Carpenter 
  Tommy Curry 
     
District 55Seat 7Bubba Rawl 
  Robby Bell 
     
District  56Seat 1Rhonda Gary 
  Laurie Ramage Dyches
     
District  56Seat 2Kimberly Williams Carter
     
District  56Seat 3Jim Barton 
     
District  56Seat 4Charles Stinson 
     
Soil and Water District Commission Jay Wham 
     
Watershed Conv-Duncan Creek David McKittrick 
  James Nelson 
     
Watershed Conv-Beaverdam-Warrior Cr. Marcus Blackstone 
  Rhys John 
  Lesslie Blakely 
     
Watershed Conv-Rabon Creek Brian Brownlee 
  Bobby Balcombe 
     