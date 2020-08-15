Filing ends at noon on Monday, August 17 for Laurens County non-partisan races in the November 3 general election.
Four seats are open on the District 55 board of trustees, including seats 1, 3, 5 and 7. Four seats are also open on the District 56 board of trustees, including seats 1, 2, 3 and 4.
Other races include Soil and Water District Commission and Watershed Conservation Districts at Beaverdam/Warrior Creek, Duncan Creek and Rabon Creek.
Here is a candidate tracker for those that have already filed for open seats:
|District 55
|Seat 1
|Todd Varner
|Melvin Allen
|District 55
|Seat 3
|Barbara Beeks
|Neal Patterson
|District 55
|Seat 5
|Anthony Carpenter
|Tommy Curry
|District 55
|Seat 7
|Bubba Rawl
|Robby Bell
|District 56
|Seat 1
|Rhonda Gary
|Laurie Ramage Dyches
|District 56
|Seat 2
|Kimberly Williams Carter
|District 56
|Seat 3
|Jim Barton
|District 56
|Seat 4
|Charles Stinson
|Soil and Water District Commission
|Jay Wham
|Watershed Conv-Duncan Creek
|David McKittrick
|James Nelson
|Watershed Conv-Beaverdam-Warrior Cr.
|Marcus Blackstone
|Rhys John
|Lesslie Blakely
|Watershed Conv-Rabon Creek
|Brian Brownlee
|Bobby Balcombe
