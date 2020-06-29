The District 55 Teacher of the Year program recognizes outstanding educators for the significant contributions they make to their school, students, and district.
These individuals carry out the Laurens County School District #55 (LCSD 55) mission statement of empowering and inspiring all to be educated and informed. All of the Teacher of the Year selectees demonstrate a willingness to devote their time and energy to activities that result in improved instruction for students.
The 2020-2021 District 55 Teacher of the Year is Lauren Dean from Sanders Middle School.
The LCSD 55 Teachers of the Year for their schools are:
E.B. Morse Elementary School: Shannon Johnson
Ford Elementary School: Mikayla Moua
Laurens Elementary School: Felicia Williams - Miller
Waterloo Elementary School: JoAnn Timberlake
Gray Court-Owings School: Kelsey Cato
Hickory Tavern School: Wendy Bryant
Laurens Middle School: Mary Cole
Sanders Middle School: Lauren Dean
Laurens District High School: Melanie Birchmore
COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Employee Recognition Banquet normally held each May to celebrate and recognize these outstanding teachers for their service along with retirees and employees who are reaching years of service milestones. Instead, LCSD 55 held a special day for Employees to pick up their awards and have their photos taken at the district office. LCSD 55 hopes to celebrate these award recipients more formally when they return in the fall of 2020. LCSD 55 is pleased to recognize and thank these teachers for their work in supporting our students in the acquisition of knowledge and for inspiring them to be lifelong learners.
LCSD 55 serves the communities of Laurens, Waterloo, Gray Court, Hickory Tavern and their surrounding residents in the northwestern half of Laurens County, SC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.