Four videos were played in court Wednesday - without sound, over Defense objections – that showed the dog Champ fighting to regain his appetite and his will to walk.
The short snippets were presented to the jury deciding the fate of Elizabeth James, the Lisbon Road woman accused of nearly starving the dog to death 3 years ago. Living now quietly in the Northeast, Champ is a viral media star who helped a New York rescue raise money for his care after a life that turned horrific in rural South Carolina.
The Defense vigorously denies James starved Champ. It says hook worms sucked the life out of the dog from the inside out.
Three vets disputed that from the witness stand Wednesday in Laurens County General Sessions Court, which still has protocols in place from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense will take its turn at testimony at 9:30 am Thursday; James has to decide whether to testify in her own defense.
Champ was “at most” a week away from death, testified Dr. Tracy Schlicksup, co-owner of C Vets in Columbia. This was Champ’s third vet stop – after Clinton Animal Hospital and Paws n Claws clinic – and they saved his life; and he was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock New York.
Schlicksup admitted under cross-examination from Defense Attorney Joel Broome that she participated in a Fox News interview arranged by Rescue Dogs Rock to raise awareness for Champ’s care. She denied being affiliated with Justice for Champ social media or Rescue Dogs Rock social media. “Someone showed me a picture,” she said, “but I do not actively use it.”
Broome asked Schlicksup, “What makes a better story ... dog has hook worms, or woman starves ex-boyfriend’s dog for revenge?”
She was not allowed to answer – Presiding Judge Don Hocker upheld a Prosecution objection, as this is not the doctor’s area of expertise.
Hocker allowed the trial to move forward, denying a Defense motion for dismissal and a Defense request for a continuance. He said, “There is substantial circumstantial evidence.”
James could be sentenced to 5 years in prison.
The Defense wants the judge to charge the jury on a lesser offense – misdemeanor ill treatment of animals which deals with overworking an animal. James is charged with a felony.
“I think he didn’t have food for a long period of time,” testified Paws n Claws Vet Dr. Michael Sauer. “To let a dog get like that, it’s insane.”
Broome and Sauer sparred openly in court. Sauer said it did not matter that 3 years later he does not recall looking at earlier treatment plans for Champ – no matter what those reports said, it was not going to keep him from providing life-saving care. He and Schlicksup testified that working with rescues is a common part of their business, and these groups rely on fund-raising to save animals. The dog came to the vets and rescue, Sauer said flatly, because “someone didn’t care for it.”
Sauer said of Champ, “He was on death’s doorstep, the skinniest I’ve ever seen, and still be alive.”
The videos showed the turn-around – Champ eating chicken and rice, and scrambled eggs and relearning to walk with a harness held to support his body on his weakened legs.
