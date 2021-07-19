The Democratic primary for Laurens County Council District 3 will be held on Tuesday, July 20. Voters will choose between Shirley Clark, William Kilgore, Jr. and Lee McDaniel.
Polls will be open from 7am-7pm on Tuesday. Thirteen precincts will be open for the Democratic primary. To locate your precinct, click here.
The special election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and voters will decide who will fill the seat vacated by former councilor Garrett McDaniel. McDaniel announced his resignation, effective May 10, 2021, to accept a position in the Biden administration.
Scott Tollison is the only Republican candidate, and he will face off with the winner of the Democratic primary on Sept. 21.
