The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund will be hosting their 1st Annual Golf Tournament on Thursday June 10 with the proceeds going to benefit first responders. The event will be held at the Gold Club at Star Fort located at 2816 Golf Course Road in Ninety Six, SC.
The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization that was created in 2012 after the in-the-line-of-duty death of Laurens County Deputy Sheriff Roger Rice. The fund actively supports first responders along with their families during their time of need.
This fund helps when there is a medical emergency, emergency travel expenses, a death in the family, displacement because of fire, and or other unforeseen circumstances. The fund relies on fundraising efforts throughout the year and the generous donations from contributors to provide these services.
The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund is operated by volunteers so all donations received go straight into the fund. The fund has assisted officers and their families in many ways since it was established in 2012.
If you would like to register a team for the golf tournament on June 10 or be a sponsor, please call 864-567-4392 or email fundraising@deputyrogerricerideonfund.org for more information.
