The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund will be hosting their 10th Annual Memorial Ride Sunday, October 17 at Destination Powersports in Clinton.
The Memorial Ride was created by the Rice Family to honor all fallen officers across the country. This year marks the 10th anniversary Laurens County Deputy Sheriff Roger Rice gave his life in the line of duty.
Austin Rice, who is the son of the late Deputy Roger Rice, will be leading the memorial ride in honor of his dad. Fifteen-year-old Austin Rice was 5 when his father was killed in the line of duty while serving at the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Austin Rice recently participated in an Upstate Law Enforcement Memorial Softball tournament comprised of teams from law enforcement agencies across the Upstate. Austin represented his father for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office and drove in the winning run, which allowed the Laurens County Sheriff's Office to claim the tournament championship.
Check-in time for bikes starts at noon with motorcycles (and vehicles wishing to participate in the ride) leaving at 2PM from Destination Powersports. The ride will last approximately 1 hour and will return to Destination Powersports.
The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was created after the in the line of duty death of Laurens County Deputy Sheriff Roger Rice. The fund actively supports first responders along with their families during their time of need.
This fund helps when there is a medical emergency, emergency travel expenses, a death in the family, displacement because of fire, and other unforeseen circumstances.
The fund relies on fundraising efforts throughout the year and the generous donations from contributors to provide these services. The Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund is operated by volunteers, so all donations received go directly into the fund. The fund has had the privilege to assist officers and their families in many different ways since it was established.
The Memorial Ride event is family-friendly, and everyone is encouraged to stop by or participate in the ride. There will be music, refreshments, and a silent auction throughout the day with all proceeds going to benefit the fund and public safety officers.
Registration to participate in the ride is $20. Special 10th Anniversary shirts will also be available.
For questions or to learn how you can support the fund, please contact Roger Rice Sr. at (864) 399-2654.
