The City of Clinton will not sell property at its Hwy 72 gateway from I-26, despite having two willing buyers who said they want to build houses there.
Ryan Homes and local businessman Chip Cooper both were vying for land that the City advertised for sale with a sign on the property; the tract is between Clinton High/Clinton Armory and the new QT/Commerce Park on Hwy 72. Cooper offered 4 housing alternatives. The Ryan Homes company envisioned 139 lots on the tract.
Interim City Manager Thomas Higgs said at a Thursday night called meeting of the Clinton City Council, “It’s sad that it took this long and that it took a lot of headache from both parties, but I applaud council. They took the time and were able to make a unanimous decision in the process.”
The matter had been before the city council since April. It does not affect the DR Horton company’s decision to build houses on other city property - part of a 200-acre tract on Springdale Drive near Eastside Elementary School that was rezoned from industrial to residential.
Ryan Homes also is preparing to build new housing in Laurens.
Council talked about the matter again in closed session because it involved “a contract”.
In another action, the Clinton City Council put on hold a from commercial to residential/manufactured housing rezoning request in the city - West Main St. at Airport Road. The request was reported out favorably by the Clinton Planning Commission.
City Councilwoman Shirley Jenkins said the matter concerns her: “My first issue with the mobile homes park is that most of these homes are not energy efficient homes. We all know that our citizens as well as ourselves are complaining about the high utility bills, yet we keep bringing in these low energy efficient homes for people to move in. ... In the request, he (the owner) made a statement that he would keep up the mobile homes. The owner has assured us that he would improve the look of this mobile park. Right now, I’ve ridden by that mobile home park – there’s at least three homes that are already there, that are not occupied and need to be torn down and hauled away. So if he’s not taking care of what’s already there, how can he assure us that he’s going to take care of something new that’s coming in. (When affordable apartments are proposed for the city) the Planning Commission has turned them down before it gets to us, but yet we can always approve for mobile homes to come into our areas. Our Planning Commission Board ... I’m not criticizing the actual members on the board ... but I do have a concern that the board members consist of citizens who live in the higher end of the community, but they approve for these mobile homes and other rundown places to come to the lower end of the community. I don’t think that’s fair when they don’t have to live in these communities. I don’t think they take into consideration the area, because it’s not in their neighborhood, so they don’t care. So as long as it isn’t in their neighborhood, they don’t care how it affects me or those on the other side of the tracks. If we want Clinton to grow and be a beautiful location that we want it to be, we need to be consistent throughout the City.”
She said when mobile home parks are not kept up, “Most are not really livable, per se, but they bring them in, rent them out and make big bucks Then you have the person living in the mobile home – they’re complaining to me and you all that they can’t afford their electric bills. They can’t afford their electric bills because these mobile homes are not well insulated.”
At the called meeting (council’s regular meeting date is the first Monday of each month), the Clinton City Council also passed the second (final) reading of the city budget for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022; gave final reading to sale of city-owned property containing 0.65 acres located on the south side of Gary Street; and adopted a resolution allocating $200,000 of the 2021 CNNGA Economic Development contribution to the Clinton Economic Development Corporation for its spec building fund (CNNGA is the Clinton-Newberry Natural Gas Authority).
