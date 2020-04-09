The Laurens County Library is temporarily closed but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t thousands of books and other items ready to be checked out.
If you have a computer, smartphone or tablet and internet access, any Laurens County resident can check out e-books, movies, TV shows, magazines, books for children and much more.
“We want to make it as easy as possible,” said library director Ann Szypulski. “We can give out card numbers, waive fines and help set it up. We want to make sure everyone is able to enjoy all we offer.”
The library phone number is 864-715-9677 and is staffed 9 to 5 every weekday. The library can also be reached through email mainlcpl@gmail.com, through Facebook, or through the “contact us” option on the webpage.
All patrons are asked to keep any books they have out until the library reopens. All fines will be removed.
