John Lummus representing the Upstate Alliance brought encouraging news about Laurens County poised for growth to the Aug. 24 Laurens County Council meeting.
He said Laurens County is an important part of the 10 county region served by the Alliance, which has helped businesses weather the COVID-19 economic downturn of the past 2 years.
He called 2020 a “disruption” in the progress of one of the nation’s fastest growing regions. There were 57 announcements that year, compared to 92 in 2019. The Upstate Alliance took that time to refresh its marketing materials and focus on digital marketing, and to launch Move Up, an effort to fight unemployment. Now, that effort has morphed into Skill Up, to meet the needs of industries for skilled labor. He said one of South Carolina’s chief selling points to manufacturing is that it does not have labor unions.
Pre-pandemic, the Upstate economy was sailing along at 2% unemployment. By May, 2020, that was at 12% unemployment - slowly, the jobs market has rebounded (pre-Delta variant infections surge).
Lummus said the Alliance will continue to focus on target market industries, including Automotive. In 2020, the Alliance had 33 events scheduled - it was able to conduct just 9, but there were a lot of Zoom meetings. Particular interest came from Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.
The Upstate Alliance has 190 private sector partners.
So far in 2021, there is 1 less announcement than at this time in 2019. But, Lummus said, it appears there will be 3 times the capital investment and 2 times the number of jobs coming this year over two years ago. Many small investments are being attracted to the Upstate, Lummus said.
Jon Coleman, President & CEO of the Laurens County Development Corporation, spent some time with the County Council in the closed portion of its 4-hour Aug. 24 meeting, for a development update.
In other business Aug. 24, the County Council looked at and took some action on 3 building projects: a $255,013 design and planning agreement for a new Airport Terminal; a preliminary design plan for new Voter Registration and Veterans Affairs offices in the 53,000 sq ft former Winn Dixie, Laurens, building that the County bought on June 8; and planning for Phase 2 (exterior) renovation of the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens.
The Airport Terminal and Historic Courthouse (with an elevator) are Capital Projects Sales Tax-funded projects approved by a 2-1 margin by Laurens County voters on Nov. 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.