The crash on Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 46-year-old Greenville man after a chase with police began with a stolen TV from Walmart in Laurens.
A Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputy was traveling from Clinton to Laurens on Hwy. 76 when he located a vehicle with a TV box on top of it. As the deputy got closer, he noticed that the driver and passenger were holding the TV on top of the vehicle with their hands.
The subject’s vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involving a stolen TV from Walmart.
The vehicle turned onto Calvin Bridges Rd. and as the deputy got closer, the TV box fell off the top of the vehicle. The deputy turned on his lights and the subject fled, turning right onto Torrington Road.
While traveling down Torrington Road, the subject entered a curve and lost control of the vehicle, striking a utility pole.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two passengers were airlifted with life-threatening injuries.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Christopher S. Butler, 46, of Greenville.
