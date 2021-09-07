Clinton Fire was dispatched to a report of a fully engulfed fire at the back of an apartment at 1321 S. Broad Street, Landau Apartment Complex on September 5, just after 9pm.
Clinton Fire arrived on scene and found the back door area of Apartment 57 heavily involved in fire. Fire crews quickly attacked the fire from the rear of the structure, confining the fire to the room of origin.
Clinton firefighters also performed a search of the structure for any occupants both on the first and second floor. Clinton Fire staff ventilated the unit of all smoke, and disconnected electrical service, and turned the gas off to the unit.
Clinton Police arrived just before the fire crews, and they began notifying occupants of adjacent apartment units to evacuate for their safety.
There were no occupants of the residence at the time of the fire, and they arrived home as fire crews were still on scene.
After the fire was extinguished, fire crews were able to determine that the fire started within an interior kitchen trash can. It is believed that the cause of the fire was grease or oil that were discarded in the trash can with other combustibles. This mixture created a spontaneous reaction within the trash can, and with no one at home to observe, the fire was able grow beyond the trash can.
The fire did produce smoke damage throughout the apartment unit, but the fire did not leave the room or area of ignition. This fire did displace 5 occupants of the apartment, and Red Cross assisted the family.
Clinton Fire responded with 12 members, and was assisted by its mutual aid partners of Joanna FD, Sandy Springs FD, and Laurens County Fire Service with an additional 12 members, for a total of 24 firefighters present. Crews cleared the scene just after 11pm.
