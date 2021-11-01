The Laurens Police Dept. has released information regarding an accident where a teacher at Laurens District High School died after a 3-car accident on Highway 221 on October 22.
Laurens County Coroner’s Office reported that Paula Harshaw, 56, of Newberry, died on Oct. 26 from her injuries.
Laurens Police Dept. Lt. Scott Franklin said that a Dodge Ram and a GMC pickup were traveling on Hwy. 221 South, when one vehicle drifted into the other vehicle. Franklin said the contact between the two vehicles caused one to spin into northbound traffic on Hwy. 221, striking a 2008 Ford Mustang.
Two people, including the fatality victim, were in the Ford Mustang. Two people were in the Dodge Ram and one person was in the GMC pickup, said Franklin. All five individuals were entrapped, had to be extricated and were transported to area hospitals, according to Franklin.
