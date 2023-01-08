In 2001, Caleen "Sissy" Stankus and John Stankus answered God's call to adopt a little girl in Ukraine.
Sissy Stankus recalls fighting the call she felt to adopt for nearly nine months. She would come up with any excuse she could find as to why it was a bad idea, such as already being a mother to then 9-year old Jason and then 12-year-old BJ. However, since bringing her daughter, Anna, home from Ukraine, she has realized the joy in following God's will over her own.
It is because of this lesson that she has decided that she is ready to share her testimony through a devotional memoir. Soon to be published through Redemption Press out of Washington State on Jan. 31, "No More Bubble Baths" tells the story of the Stankus' adoption experience, provides scripture to align with it and gives readers a devotional to follow.
When the Lord called Stankus to adopt, He gave her a distinct image of a child in her head. When she met her future daughter in Ukraine, she recalled her being the exact image of what God told her was her child.
Even more compelling was that her and John had picked out the name Anna Elisabeth for their daughter before they had ever met the little girl in Ukraine. They knew that was the name that they would choose for her, even writing it down as her name for the plane ticket back to the United States. When they picked which girl they would take home, they had no idea that her Ukrainian name was Oxanna.
"What are the odds that we would name her what she was already named? That's a God thing," Stankus said.
Stankus said that the Ukranian orphanage warned her that Anna was a "difficult" child and to think twice before adopting her. Even still, they adopted her without hesitation because they knew through the many signs that God had provided that she was the child that the Lord wanted for them.
"My decision to adopt was all faith-based," Stankus said.
"No More Bubble Baths" is what she describes as a play on words for the moment she realized her calling to adopt.
"I learned that I needed to adopt a little girl during my private time with the Lord, during my bubble bath time," Stankus said. "After being called to do what I've done, I joked that I was scared to take another bubble bath."
This book takes readers through the heart-wrenching situation that her daughter experienced during her time in the Ukranian orphanage as well as when she was found abandoned by her birth parents.
"Anna was found abandoned in nothing but a sweater, tied to a radiator that wasn't working. It was below freezing, and I can't imagine someone doing that to a child," Stankus said. "She had to stay in the hospital for a year and learn how to walk and talk before she could be put into the orphanage. Anna didn't know how to play with toys; she didn't have any."
She recalls bringing toys for Anna to play with in the Ukraine, only to leave them for the children left in the orphanage when they returned to the United States.
The book also follows the Stankus family's story after making her a part of their family.
The once-called difficult child in the Ukranian orphanage is now 26-years-old in America, since diagnosed with autism, OCD and ADHD. Anna has received treatments and therapy for these disorders her entire life. She now works at the voter registration office in Laurens County.
Stankus said that Anna is still unaware of many of the things that happened to her in Ukraine, as doctors and counselors have recommended that they not tell her everything as a way of protecting her.
"She's asked me why she has scars on her legs. It's from being tied to the radiator," Stankus said. "I told her that it was from when she was in Ukraine, and she was content enough with that answer."
Stankus' family is in full support of her publishing their testimony and using their real names. She has also warned Anna that this book tells the complete story, even the details she may not know.
"When she reads this book for the first time, she's going to find out where those scars came from," Stanus said. "I told her that the book is going to tell her some things she doesn't know and probably doesn't want to know, things that will probably hurt her. But I've reminded her that she doesn't have to worry about that anymore because she has a family that loves her beyond belief and will always take care of her."
"No More Bubble Baths" will be sold any where books are sold and at what Stankus describes as "the lowest price possible."
She emphasized that this book is not written for her to make money but, rather, as encouragement for people to follow God's will, even if it goes against their will. She also hopes to encourage parents of autistic children.
