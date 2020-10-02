COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that 23,902 COVID-19 test results have been updated and reflected in the online dashboard by the date the result was reported to the health care provide. This includes 22,423 negative test results and 1,479 positive test results.
The delay in these electronic lab reports (ELRs) being updated in the agency's internal database occurred from Sept. 24-Oct. 2 and did not impact patient notification of their test results. Test results continued to be reported back to health care providers and relayed to patients, per standard practice.
In an effort to make improvements to DHEC's internal process for ELR reporting, a technical update to the database resulted in unexpected delays for ELRs being fully included in daily reports from Sept. 24-Oct 2. The issue has been resolved and testing and case numbers will resume normal reporting beginning tomorrow.
A list of these delayed test results for each day impacted by the database issue, Sept. 24-Oct. 2, is being compiled and will be provided for a clear breakdown by day.
To view the updates to historical test numbers and cases, please view the county dashboard on DHEC's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.