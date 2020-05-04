The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has created a new search tool for South Carolinians to find COVID-19 screening and testing sites in their county.
This new tool will help you find screening and testing sites near you. This list is intended to help provide information of known locations of various COVID-19 test sampling sites. This list will be updated as new site locations are added.
Click here to view the search tool.
