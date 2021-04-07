COVID 19 VACCINE

DHEC will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Thursday, April 8 at two locations in Laurens County.

To schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, please call (864) 707-0060 or (864) 707-0061. You can also schedule an appointment by accessing this link: https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling.

Vaccination clinic locations: 

Laurens Health Department

93 Human Service Rd, Clinton 29325

Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church

499 Chestnut Ridge Road

Laurens 29360