DHEC will be hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Thursday, April 8 at two locations in Laurens County.
To schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments, please call (864) 707-0060 or (864) 707-0061. You can also schedule an appointment by accessing this link: https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov/health/covidvaccinescheduling.
Vaccination clinic locations:
Laurens Health Department
93 Human Service Rd, Clinton 29325
Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church
