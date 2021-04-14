There will be a pop-up COVID-19 vaccinations site on Thursday at a Fountain Inn church, information provided to the Laurens County Council on Tuesday evening said.
Statistics related to the on-going pandemic show that while there are few cases in the Fountain Inn area of Laurens County, cases are growing in the Gray Court area. County Emergency Management Director Joey Avery presented the COVID-19 update to the the council.
Avery said golaurens.com is the good information source for up to date, dashboard style information about COVID-19 cases in Laurens County.
“We are 5th highest in the Upstate,” he said of coronavirus infections shown in two-week increments. Laurens County had 240 cases in the March 29 – April 11 time period; neighboring Greenville County recorded 1,787 cases during the same time – the highest number in South Carolina.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the April 15 pop-up clinic – no walk-ins, make appointment at scdhec.gov/vax/locator. This clinic will be at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1279 South Frontage Road, Fountain Inn (remember to register for your second dose appointment following your first dose appointment).
Following CDC guidelines, South Carolina has paused the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In rare cases it is linked to a rare blood clotting condition (this is the Janssen vaccine).
SC had been getting about 7,000 doses a week of the J&J vaccine from the federal government, compared to about 40,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines per week (two shots).
In the last 14-day period, Gray Court had 53 Covid cases – Laurens had 109 and Clinton had 51. In the 14-day period ending March 27, Gray Court’s cases stood at 27.
The potentially deadly virus is still “very present” in our community, Avery said. Deaths were recorded in Laurens County on April 5 and on April 6.
Avery said “a couple” of county employees are in quarantine, and the county now has “no supply issues” in receiving PPE (personal protection equipment, ie masks and gloves).
In just over a year, South Carolina has experienced 564,128 Covid cases and 9,289 people have died; 22,112 people are in hospitals with Covid conditions.
