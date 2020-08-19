covid 19

DHEC and the Laurens County Health Dept. are hosting a free curbside COVID-19 testing site on Friday, August 21 at the Laurens Exchange Building, located at 308 Osborne Rd in Laurens. 

Testing will be conducted from 9:30am-3:30pm and testing is available for the first 150 individuals. 

No referral or appointment is necessary but you must register using the DTRA website: https://covidtest.dhec.sc.gov/

Call (864) 372-3133 for more information. 