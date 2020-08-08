COLUMBIA, S.C. — Evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced its new "Fight the Spread" campaign. The campaign encourages South Carolinians to fight the spread of COVID-19 by:
- wearing a mask in public,
- practicing social distancing, and
- getting tested.
Other actions we can each take to help protect ourselves and those around us, include:
- avoiding group gatherings,
- regularly washing your hands, and
- staying home if sick.
Learn how you can join the fight. Watch the public service announcement below and help share this important public health message with your loved ones and friends.
The Fight the Spread PSA is also available in Spanish.
