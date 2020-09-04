COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is unveiling a new interactive online resource that provides COVID-19 cases associated with students, faculty and staff at all kindergarten-12 grade public and private schools in the state.
As announced earlier this week in a news release, this school reporting dashboard is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19schools. The information within the school reporting dashboard will be updated twice weekly, on Tuesday and Friday afternoons.
In District 55 schools, only Waterloo Elementary is reporting less than five cases with faculty. No other school is reporting any cases with faculty or students.
In District 56 schools, Clinton High School and Eastside Elementary are both reporting less than five cases with students at each school.
It’s important to remember that this reporting does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at school; only those students, faculty and staff who physically attend school or a school’s campus on a regular basis will be included in the counts; and some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.
DHEC may work to make improvements to this online resource in the coming days as we receive and review feedback on the reporting system.
