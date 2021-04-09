Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for April 9, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 632/392
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 8/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 470,153/90,609
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,144/1,104
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,961,255

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 22,238 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.5% percent positive

