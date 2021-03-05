Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for March 5, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,079/277  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:36/5

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 448,275/74,983
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,697/1,002
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,081,346

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 26,486 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.7% percent positive

Facility reports

