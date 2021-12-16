Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for December 16, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 651/453
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:12/2

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 746,027/188,853
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,486/1,959
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,840,533

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 12,627 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 8.0% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

