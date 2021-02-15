South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 15, 2021)
DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,109/97
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 31/5
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 427,763/61,255
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,180/854
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,533,582
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 24,556 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 6.5% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources
