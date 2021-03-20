Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for March 20, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 720/459  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 9/3

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 458,723/81,667
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,928/1,049
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 6,496,895

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 24,100 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 4.9% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

