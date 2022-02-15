Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for February 15, 2022 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 845/365
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:2/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 1,131,392/312,331
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 13,854/2,389
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 15,358,087

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,441 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 11.5% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources