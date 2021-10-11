Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for October 11, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,017/235
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 8/0

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 705,517/173,495
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,283/1,751
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,272,377

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 28,719 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources