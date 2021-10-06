covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (October 6, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's (August 30) cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 834/444
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 46/9

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 698,517/171,321
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 11,082/1,702
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 11,094,794

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,896 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 11.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources