Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for February 9, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,372/40  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 4/0  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 416,073/54,238
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,885/808
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,306,641

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 19,498 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 10.1% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources