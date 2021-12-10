covid testing

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 10, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,021/445
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 23/6

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 742,091/186,986
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 12,435/1,940
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 12,709,182

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 22,250 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 5.6% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources