South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 8, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,510/83
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 34/7

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 414,573/53,830
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,881/809
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,282,897

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 31,266 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 7.0 percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

