South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (February 2, 2021)

DHEC today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,554/49
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths: 32/4

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 400,472/47,432
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,599/719
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,026,688

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 25,112 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 8.8 percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.

