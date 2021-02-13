Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for February 13, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,561/402  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:13/5  

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 423,711/59,429
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,072/839
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,455,375

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 34,617 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 6.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.

