Covid 19 testing

Today's cases and deaths for February 19, 2021 (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,585/393  
  • New confirmed/probable total deaths:51/13

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 432,780/65,157
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,325/888
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,642,635

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 27,073 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 8.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources